Sabres' Matej Pekar: Joining AHL Rochester
Pekar was reassigned to AHL Rochester following the end of his junior campaign with OHL Barrie.
Pekar still has a year of junior eligibility left and will likely head back to the Colts for the 2019-20 campaign. In his first OHL season, the 19-year-old tallied 14 goals and 22 helpers in 33 outings. Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Czech is likely still a few years away from breaking into the Sabres' roster.
