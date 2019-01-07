Sabres' Matej Pekar: Producing for OHL Barrie
Pekar potted a pair of goals and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 3-2 win over Kingston on Sunday.
Pekar recently returned from the World Junior Championship where he failed to record a point in five games for his native Czech Republic. Despite his poor performance on the international stage, Pekar (14 goals, 36 points in 32 games) has had a strong first OHL season for the Colts. The 2017-18 USHL Rookie of the Year, Pekar signed his entry-level deal with Buffalo in October.
