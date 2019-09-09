Sabres' Matej Pekar: Ready to rock
Pekar (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Monday's exhibition match against Pittsburgh, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo reports.
A minor shoulder injury prevented Pekar from participating in Buffalo's development camp in June, but the 19-year-old pivot has had plenty of time to recover since then. The 2018 fourth-round pick will is expected to begin the 2019-20 campaign with the Barrie Colts of the OHL.
