Pekar (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Monday's exhibition match against Pittsburgh, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo reports.

A minor shoulder injury prevented Pekar from participating in Buffalo's development camp in June, but the 19-year-old pivot has had plenty of time to recover since then. The 2018 fourth-round pick will is expected to begin the 2019-20 campaign with the Barrie Colts of the OHL.