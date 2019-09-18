Pekar was assigned to his junior club OHL Barrie on Wednesday.

Pekar logged 13:42 of ice time in Monday's preseason matchup with Columbus, in which he registered three shots and a minus-1 rating. The 19-year-old center notched 14 goals and 22 assists with the Colts last season and should be able to increase those numbers heading into the 2019-20 campaign. If he can continue to progress in his development, the Czech could be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster next season.