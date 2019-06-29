Pekar has been nursing a minor shoulder injury and was unable to participate in this week's development camp, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.

The fourth-rounder from 2018 has made some good progress, but injuries have slowed him down, as a broken collarbone ended his OHL season in January. Now recovered from that, the shoulder injury has come into play, though Pekar says it's nothing serious. While the center is still a couple seasons away from the Sabres, he's supposed to get his first taste of professional action this season with Rochester of the AHL. Pekar posted 14 goals and 22 helpers in 33 outings with OHL Barrie last season.