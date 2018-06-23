Sabres' Matej Pekar: USHL Rookie of Year drafted by Buffalo
Pekar was drafted 94th overall by the Sabres at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The 2017-18 USHL Rookie of the Year, Pekar averaged nearly a point-per-game (14 goals, 54 points in 56 games for Muskegon). The results were even more impressive when you consider Pekar possess nothing more than average offensive ability. The clear majority of Pekar's production is due to his work ethic. He pressures the heck out of opposing defensemen and excels at causing chaos in the offensive zone. Pekar needs to bulk up considerably (he played this past season at about 165 pounds), but his skill set should translate well to a league that is becoming increasingly reliant on speed and persistence. Pekar is committed to Miami (Ohio) University.
