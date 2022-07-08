Lindgren was selected 106th overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lindgren's father, also named Mats, played 387 NHL games around the turn of the century, mostly with the Islanders. The older Lindgren was known as a defensive-minded center, while his son is an offensive-minded defender. Like many "modern" NHL rearguards, Lindgren wins with his brain. His vision and creativity make him an ideal power-play quarterback, while his play in his own zone is solid enough considering it's not what he is most known for. Lindgren posted five goals and 44 points in 68 games for WHL Kamloops this past season and is a candidate for another significant jump in production during the 2022-23 campaign.