Grzelcyk (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Sabres on Tuesday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Grzelcyk's placement on IR was done in a corresponding move to Dennis Gilbert being called up from AHL Rochester. The 32-year-old Grzelcyk appeared in just one game in the new season prior to going down, where he posted a minus-1 rating and a blocked shot across 14:27 of ice time. Further information will need to be provided regarding the specifics of his injury before a timetable for his return is available, but he'll miss at least the next seven days given his movement to injured reserve.