Grzelcyk signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Sabres on Friday.

Grzelcyk missed the end of the 2025-26 regular season due to an upper-body injury, and he became an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. He should be healthy ahead of the 2026-27 campaign and will land a contract with the Sabres just under a week before the team's Opening Night matchup against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. The 32-year-old blueliner recorded no goals, 12 assists, 54 blocked shots, 32 PIM and 28 hits while averaging 16:58 of ice time across 69 regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks last year.