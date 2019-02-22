Hunwick (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hunwick was held out of Tuesday's game against Florida as a precaution, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 33-year-old blueliner will skate with Nathan Beaulieu on the Sabres' third pairing against the Lightning.

More News
Our Latest Stories