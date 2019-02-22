Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Back in action
Hunwick (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Hunwick was held out of Tuesday's game against Florida as a precaution, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 33-year-old blueliner will skate with Nathan Beaulieu on the Sabres' third pairing against the Lightning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...