Hunwick (upper body) won't make the trip to face the Islanders on Saturday.

Hunwick missed the Sabres' last six contests due to his upper-body injury. At this point, the veteran could miss the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, as Buffalo has just four more contests following Saturday's tilt. Even if he does receive the all-clear, the team may opt to utilize some of its youngsters and leave Hunwick in the press box.