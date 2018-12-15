Hunwick (neck) has been recalled by the Sabres.

It's been a long road to recovery for Hunwick, who has yet to appear in a game for Buffalo since being acquired in the offseason. The expectation is he'll be a depth defender, as opposed to being a regular in the lineup. He could find himself in the lineup shortly though, as Jake McCabe, Casey Nelson, and Marco Scandella are currently out with injury.

