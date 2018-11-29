Hunwick (neck) took part in Thursday's practice session, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

While Hunwick is not expected to be ready until after the Christmas break, the fact that he was able to participate in a limited portion of practice is a step in the right direction. Even once given the all-clear, the veteran blueliner may struggle for regular minutes and will likely have to compete with Nathan Beaulieu and Casey Nelson for a spot in the lineup.