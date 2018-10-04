Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Lands on injured reserve
Hunwick (neck) was designated for non-roster injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The Sabres have yet to provide a timeline on Hunwick's recovery -- other than to rule him out indefinitely. The Michigan native won't be in action Opening Night against Boston on Thursday, but could be facing an extended stint on the sidelines. Jake McCabe figures to replace Hunwick during the veteran's absence.
