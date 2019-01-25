Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Minimal usage in 2018-19
Hunwick has drawn into just two games since being recalled from his conditioning stint in mid-December.
Hunwick wet without a point in his two appearances and posted a minus-1 rating while recording a pair of shots on goal. While he owns double-digit points in each of the last four seasons, Hunwick, given his age and lack of usage, can safely remain off fantasy radars as the second half opens.
