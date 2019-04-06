Hunwick (upper body) isn't in Detroit for the regular-season finale against the Red Wings on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Hunwick ended up missing the final 11 games of the 2018-19 campaign. A bit piece to begin with, the journeyman only managed two helpers to go with a minus-7 rating over 14 games.

