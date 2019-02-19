Hunwick will not play Tuesday against the Panthers as a precautionary measure, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hunwick's exclusion from the lineup will likely pave the way for Casey Nelson (upper body) to retake his spot among the group. Considering it's just a precautionary measure, there's a good chance the veteran blueliner will be available again in short order. Either way, the veteran blueliner has yet to record a point through eight games, so there's little upside for him from a fantasy standpoint.