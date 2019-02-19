Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Out Tuesday as precaution
Hunwick will not play Tuesday against the Panthers as a precautionary measure, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Hunwick's exclusion from the lineup will likely pave the way for Casey Nelson (upper body) to retake his spot among the group. Considering it's just a precautionary measure, there's a good chance the veteran blueliner will be available again in short order. Either way, the veteran blueliner has yet to record a point through eight games, so there's little upside for him from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...