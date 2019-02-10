Hunwick (lower body) skated 14:35 a 3-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Hunwick has skated in only four games this season, failing to record a point. He was limited by a neck injury at the start of the season and hasn't done enough in his few appearances to earn more minutes from coach Phil Housley, although Zach Bogosian's lower-body injury may give Hunwick to play going forward.