Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Ready to rock Sunday
Hunwick (lower body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The veteran blueliner has only played in three NHL games this season due to multiple injuries, and he has a minus-2 rating in that span. Zach Bogosian has a lower-body injury now, opening an immediate spot in the lineup for Hunwick. This move shouldn't affect the fantasy realm.
