Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Remains sidelined
Hunwick (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Senators, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.
Hunwick will miss a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, and the Sabres have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on the veteran blueliner's availability, as he's only notched two points in 14 games this campaign.
