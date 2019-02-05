Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Remains sidelined
Hunwick (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Wild, NHL.com's Heather Engel reports.
Hunwick has only appeared in three games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status. Another update on the 33-year-old blueliner's condition should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
