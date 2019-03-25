Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Set to miss fourth straight game
Hunwick (upper body) is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus New Jersey.
With only two assists in 14 games, Hunwick's absence from Buffalo's lineup means very little in a fantasy sense. Monday's game will be the fourth consecutive contest the veteran blueliner has missed due to his most recent upper-body injury. He'll now be in tough to suit up Tuesday in Ottawa.
