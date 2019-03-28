Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Still considered day-to-day
Hunwick (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be in action versus Detroit on Thursday.
Hunwick will miss his sixth consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. The veteran has been plagued by injuries this season and has even served as a healthy scratch periodically when he is available. Overall, the defender has appeared in a mere 14 games in 2018-19 and could struggle to get into the lineup even once given the green light to play.
