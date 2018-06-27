Hunwick was acquired by Buffalo on Wednesday, along with Conor Sheary, in exchange for a 2019 conditional fourth-round selection, TSN.ca reports.

Considering the Penguins left Hunwick on the bench in 26 of their final 29 games, it was clear the club would try to shed his $2.25 million cap hit. The defender should have a more consistent role with Buffalo, which may decide to part ways with Josh Gorges or Justin Falk after bringing in another veteran presence.