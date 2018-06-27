Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Swapped for draft pick
Hunwick was acquired by Buffalo on Wednesday, along with Conor Sheary, in exchange for a 2019 conditional fourth-round selection, TSN.ca reports.
Considering the Penguins left Hunwick on the bench in 26 of their final 29 games, it was clear the club would try to shed his $2.25 million cap hit. The defender should have a more consistent role with Buffalo, which may decide to part ways with Josh Gorges or Justin Falk after bringing in another veteran presence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...