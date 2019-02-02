Hunwick is considered day-to-day with a lower body injury.

It hasn't been an easy season for Hunwick, who's only appeared in three games thus far. The Sabres have eight healthy defensemen, with Hunwick being the furthest down the depth chart. It's yet to be determined whether the injury will keep him out of Tuesday's contest with Minnesota, but it's quite likely he would have been scratched anyway.

