Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Unfit to play Sunday
Hunwick (upper body) will not play in Sunday's game against Columbus.
Hunwick has now played in just five of the last 17 games dealing with multiple injuries. The depth defenseman has just two points in 14 games and could still be a healthy scratch once he's declared ready to play.
