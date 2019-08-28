Sabres' Matt Hunwick: Will miss 2019-20 campaign
Hunwick is dealing with a neck injury that will cause him to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season. According to general manager Jason Botterill, "After further medical evaluation this offseason, we unfortunately do not expect that Matt will be physically able to play this upcoming season due to a neck condition
Hunwick missed much of the 2018-19 season due to his lingering neck problem and this likely will mark the end of his professional career. The Sabres will no doubt designate the 34-year-old for long-term injured reserve in order to ease the burden of his $2.25 million cap hit. Even Hunwick was fully fit, he probably was going to spend some time in the press box this year as a healthy scratch. If this does mark the end of the defender's career, he will retire having logged 535 NHL games for Boston, Colorado, Toronto, New York, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.
