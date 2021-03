Irwin was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

Irwin has appeared in 16 contests for the Sabres this season, tallying two assists. He was held off the scoresheet in his last 10 games before sitting as a healthy scratch. When he's been in the lineup, he's chipped in with 32 blocks and 41 hits, but he doesn't offer much fantasy value beyond those categories.