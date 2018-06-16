Sabres' Matt Moulson: Contract should remain intact
Moulson is unlikely to have his contract bought out by the Sabres before the June 30 deadline, The Buffalo News reports.
Sabres GM Jason Botterill could save the Swords $666,667 by purchasing Moulson's contract, but that's not that much money in the grand scheme of things, and going that route also means that Buffalo would have to leave Moulson on the books through 2019-20 when he's technically only signed for one more season at $5 million. Either way, it's a tough pill for Botterill to swallow, especially considering that the winger was held pointless with a minus-9 rating over 14 games last season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...