Moulson is unlikely to have his contract bought out by the Sabres before the June 30 deadline, The Buffalo News reports.

Sabres GM Jason Botterill could save the Swords $666,667 by purchasing Moulson's contract, but that's not that much money in the grand scheme of things, and going that route also means that Buffalo would have to leave Moulson on the books through 2019-20 when he's technically only signed for one more season at $5 million. Either way, it's a tough pill for Botterill to swallow, especially considering that the winger was held pointless with a minus-9 rating over 14 games last season.