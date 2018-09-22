Moulson was waived by the Sabres on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While Moulson's contract wasn't bought out, the Sabres made it clear back in June that Moulson wouldn't be retained for the upcoming season. The veteran winger only appeared in 14 games for Buffalo last year -- he was held pointless and skated to a minus-9 rating over that span.