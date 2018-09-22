Sabres' Matt Moulson: Cut loose
Moulson was waived by the Sabres on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While Moulson's contract wasn't bought out, the Sabres made it clear back in June that Moulson wouldn't be retained for the upcoming season. The veteran winger only appeared in 14 games for Buffalo last year -- he was held pointless and skated to a minus-9 rating over that span.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...