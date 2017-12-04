Sabres' Matt Moulson: Designated for waivers
Moulson was placed on waivers Monday for the purpose of reassignment, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
The move to send Moulson down to the minors could indicate Jacob Josefson (ankle) is nearing a return and could be back in the lineup against Colorado on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Moulson has played in a mere 14-games (sitting for another 13), so it doesn't come as a huge surprise he is headed down to the minors -- if he goes unclaimed.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...