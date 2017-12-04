Moulson was placed on waivers Monday for the purpose of reassignment, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The move to send Moulson down to the minors could indicate Jacob Josefson (ankle) is nearing a return and could be back in the lineup against Colorado on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Moulson has played in a mere 14-games (sitting for another 13), so it doesn't come as a huge surprise he is headed down to the minors -- if he goes unclaimed.