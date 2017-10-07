Sabres' Matt Moulson: Expected to play Saturday
Moulson is likely to tag into Saturday's lineup versus the Islanders, who are playing host in the contest, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Swords are making some adjustments to their lineup amour, as Moulson's projected to tag in after missing Opening Night against the Habs. He produced 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) despite averaging only 11:36 of ice time last season, and you're likely to find him cheap in daily formats since he's a bottom-six filler who didn't get to play in that first game.
