Moulson will not be suiting up for the Sabres next season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

According to general manager Jason Botterill, the Sabres won't be buying out Moulson's contract; however, the club will look to either trade him or figure out another AHL loan stint. The veteran has one year left on the five-year, $25 million deal he signed with Buffalo in July of 2014, but simply hasn't been productive enough to warrant keeping him around -- he failed to tally a point in 14 contests for the Sabres last season.