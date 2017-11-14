Moulson skated for 12:29 and threw one shot on net in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

Moulson still has yet to find the scoresheet this season after 11 games, which is surprising since he put up 32 points in 81 games while playing in a bottom-six role last season. The 34-year-old has only shot the puck on goal eight times this year as well, despite averaging 1:32 of power-play time. Moulson is to talented to be held pointless for much longer, but it's clear his best days are behind him.