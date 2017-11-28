Sabres' Matt Moulson: Returns to lineup
Moulson will play Tuesday against Tampa Bay after sitting out as a health scratch, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Moulson last played on Nov. 14 against Pittsburgh, skating just 8:57 before sitting out for six straight games. Not much has changed for the Sabres, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst goal differential in the league. Moulson has yet to score this season and scored just 22 goals over the past two seasons, so it's unlikely he can even move the scales against Tampa. He'll skate on the right wing with Zemgus Girgensons, who is also struggling, and rookie Kyle Criscuolo. Moulson is not a valuable fantasy asset.
