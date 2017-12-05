Sabres' Matt Moulson: Sent to AHL Ontario
Moulson was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Rather than sending Moulson to the Sabres' affiliate -- AHL Rochester -- he instead will go out on loan to AHL Ontario, which is tied to Los Angeles. General manager Jason Botterill stated the team "felt that with our young forwards in place in Rochester, we did not want to take away from their development and ice time by adding another veteran player at this time,". If the winger is going to be traded to another club, the Kings would appear to have the inside track, although Buffalo would likely have to retain some of his $5 million cap hit.
