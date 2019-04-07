Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Demoted to minors

Tennyson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Tennyson was called up from AHL Rochester on Wednesday to help provide depth in the wake of several injuries along the blue line. The Minnesota native didn't log any ice time with Buffalo, but will likely be able to help the Americans on their playoff run. Tennyson has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) through 45 games in the minors this season.

