Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Designated for IR
Tennyson (foot) landed on injured reserve Thursday.
It appears reports that Tennyson was a healthy scratch against the Penguins on Tuesday were premature as he will instead be placed on IR. Since the blueliner has already missed over a week of action, a retroactive designation would technically allow him to be available Friday against Detroit, but that seems unlikely considering the club called up both Casey Nelson and Kyle Criscuolo from the minors.
