Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Dropped to minors
Tennyson was sent down to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Tennyson has appeared in four NHL games this season, all coming during December. The 28-year-old has spent most of his career bouncing between the AHL and NHL levels and that trend should continue.
