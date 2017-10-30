Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Minus-two performance

Tennyson was held pointless and went minus-two on the night during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Jose.

Tennyson has now started out the season with 12 straight pointless games, despite averaging 18:09 of ice time and 1:51 of power play tick. Although the 27-year-old has never been a big point producer, he's currently receiving a career high of ice time and has never had much of a power-play presence before. Tennyson will attempt once again to put his name on the score sheet Thursday against Arizona.