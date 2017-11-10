Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Not expected to play

Tennyson (foot) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers.

Tennyson's absence shouldn't impact any fantasy owners' lineups, as the 27-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting an ugly minus-8 rating in 14 games this season. The Sabres should release an update on his status once he's given the green light to return to game action.

