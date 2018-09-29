Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Placed on waivers

Tennyson was waived by Buffalo on Saturday, Capfriendly reports/.

Tennyson was only able to see the ice in 15 contests last year, and is pushed even further down the depth chart after his team drafted Rasmus Dahlin. He'll head to Rochester if unclaimed, and look to be a call-up option should injuries strike the Sabres defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories