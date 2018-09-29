Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Placed on waivers
Tennyson was waived by Buffalo on Saturday, Capfriendly reports/.
Tennyson was only able to see the ice in 15 contests last year, and is pushed even further down the depth chart after his team drafted Rasmus Dahlin. He'll head to Rochester if unclaimed, and look to be a call-up option should injuries strike the Sabres defense.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...