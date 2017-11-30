Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Placed on waivers
Tennyson was waived by the Sabres on Thursday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Tennyson played 14 games for the Sabres this season due to a rash of injuries to their blue line, but failed to register a single point. He averaged over 18 minutes per game with 24 shots on goal, both of which put him on pace for career bests. The Sabres are hoping Tennyson goes unclaimed in case injuries deplete their roster once again, and they'll likely get their wish. The career journeyman was waived for the purposes of assigning him to AHL Rochester. Zach Bogosian (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's match against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...