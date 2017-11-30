Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Placed on waivers

Tennyson was waived by the Sabres on Thursday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Tennyson played 14 games for the Sabres this season due to a rash of injuries to their blue line, but failed to register a single point. He averaged over 18 minutes per game with 24 shots on goal, both of which put him on pace for career bests. The Sabres are hoping Tennyson goes unclaimed in case injuries deplete their roster once again, and they'll likely get their wish. The career journeyman was waived for the purposes of assigning him to AHL Rochester. Zach Bogosian (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's match against Pittsburgh.