Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Pulled back to parent club
Tennyson was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Clearly a depth defenseman, Tennyson has only produced 20 points over 120 career contests between the Sharks, Hurricanes and Sabres. His promotion directly corresponds to Marco Scandella's (undisclosed) placement on injured reserve.
