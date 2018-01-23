Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Recalled from AHL Rochester

Tennyson was called up to the big club Tuesday.

Nathan Beaulieu (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian (LBI) and Josh Gorges (illness) are either questionable or doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, making Tennyson's call-up necessary. The 27-year-old journeyman played 14 games with the Sabres at the beginning of the season, and will fill in as needed. He averaged over 18 minutes per game in those 14 games, but only because the Sabres didn't have any other options, so expect Tennyson's ice time to be scaled back quite a bit in his second stint with the big club this season.