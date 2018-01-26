Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Returns to AHL Rochester

Tennyson has been re-assigned to AHL Rochester, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Tennyson was called up on Tuesday but did not play against that night or the Canucks on Thursday. The Sabres completed a 3-0 sweep of Western Canada, the first time since 1998. It looks like the Sabres will stick with Casey Nelson, Victor Antipin and Justin Falk on their second and third pairings. Josh Gorges (illness) skated Thursday but did not play, but could return after the NHL takes a break for the All-Star Game.