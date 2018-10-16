Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Returns to minor league
Tennyson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday, CapFriendly reports.
Tennyson has totaled 20 career points between stops in San Jose, Carolina and Buffalo, starting with the 2012-13 campaign. His move to the Amerks was made so that the the Sabres could open up a roster spot for defenseman Zach Bogosian (lower body), who has been activated from injured reserve.
