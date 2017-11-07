Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Ruled out Tuesday
Tennyson (foot) won't play Tuesday night against the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Minnesota native reportedly tested his injury at morning skate, at which point it was decided he wouldn't be lacing up for this next contest. Expect Zach Redmond to fill in for him on the third defensive pair.
