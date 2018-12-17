Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Sent back down to minors

Tennyson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

Tennyson played in four games after getting called up, notching zero points and putting up a minus-4 rating. The 28-year-old hasn't scored a goal since the 2015-16 season, and he doesn't even have a point in his last two campaigns. At this point, he's looking more like a career minor leaguer than anything else.

