Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Sent back down to minors
Tennyson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Tennyson played in four games after getting called up, notching zero points and putting up a minus-4 rating. The 28-year-old hasn't scored a goal since the 2015-16 season, and he doesn't even have a point in his last two campaigns. At this point, he's looking more like a career minor leaguer than anything else.
