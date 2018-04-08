Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Shifts to AHL
Tennyson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Tennyson only played one game in this NHL stint, and he recorded one hit and one shot on goal in 13:54 of ice time. The 27-year-old's work in the minors isn't much of an improvement, as he has three goals, 11 points and a minus-20 rating in 49 games. Tennyson will look to help AHL Rochester pursue the Calder Cup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...