Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Shifts to AHL

Tennyson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Tennyson only played one game in this NHL stint, and he recorded one hit and one shot on goal in 13:54 of ice time. The 27-year-old's work in the minors isn't much of an improvement, as he has three goals, 11 points and a minus-20 rating in 49 games. Tennyson will look to help AHL Rochester pursue the Calder Cup.

